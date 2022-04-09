Let us jealously guard Ghana’s peace and security- Kan-Dapaah

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, has called for more awareness creation to enhance citizens’ participation in preserving the peace and stability of the state.



This, he said would project the relevance of safeguarding the nation’s hard-earned peace and enlighten all on the need to jealously guard Ghana’s peace and security.



The Minister was speaking at a ceremony to launch a book titled “Towards Sustainable Peace in Ghana”.



The 19 chapter book with more than 1000 pages was compiled by the Peace and Development Study Group under the School of Peace Studies of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in memory of the late Francis Kojo Azuimah, the first Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC).



‘’True peace implies an absence of war, physical violence, terrorism as well as the absence of structural violence, marginalization, inequalities, poverty, and social injustice” he said.



In pursuing positive peace, Mr Kan-Dapaah said stakeholders must sustain the momentum in advocating a shift from the use of arms to defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.



He noted that Ghana could only claim to be truly peaceful when it pursued and sustained positive peace.



Eulogizing the late Francis Azuimah, the sector Minister said he led an exemplary life by dedicating all his energy and resources toward peacebuilding.



He said Mr Azuimah gathered experts and assisted the Ministry in transmitting the concept of building NPC into a formidable institution.



“My good friend is the reason why NPC has gained its grounds in the country I’m delighted to deliver this wonderful tribute to this gentleman of our land” he added.



He congratulated the Peace and Development Research Group for making its dream a reality, adding that the book was their contribution to the sustenance of Ghana’s peace and security.



The book was conceived as a testament to the life and times of Mr Francis Kojo Azuimah who worked tirelessly not only to pre-empt and manage conflicts but also drew the attention of policymakers to the underlying causes of conflict.



Professor Patrick Osei- Kufuor, Dr. Kaderi Noagah Bukari and Dr. Shaibu Bukari are the editors with Professor Stephen Bugu Kendie as the Chief Editor.