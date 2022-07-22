Let us incorporate youth in peace-building processes - Peace Council  

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: GNA

Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the Bono Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC) has reiterated the need to involve the youth in conflict resolution and peace-building processes and mechanisms.



This would help to instill in the youth the culture of peace and social cohesion to build a violent-free society for all.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a sensitisation forum at the Notre Dame Senior High School at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, Alhaji Quandah said involving on young people in peace-building processes would further facilitate their transformation from “agents of conflict violence to agents of peace-making.”



The Bono Regional secretariat of the NPC organised the forum in line with a project being implemented by the NPC aimed at strengthening the role of young people in the prevention and resolution of conflicts.



“This is because conflict prevention and resolution are more sustainable when young people’s perspectives are prioritised,” Alhaji Quandah stated, adding, "engaging young people and youth community leaders in peace efforts, decision-making and institutional reform process provided an opportunity to reform areas that have direct impact on their lives.”



“Undoubtedly, there is the need to involve the youth to generate a culture of peace and a violent- free environment by recognising the essential role of young people in preventing and resolving conflict and sustaining peace.”



Alhaji Quandah said one of the significant roles which young people could play in peace and conflict resolution was for them to be trained to serve as change agents, and thereby empower them to change people’s attitudes.



“It is therefore important to sensitise and provide young people with training opportunities to take active part in peacebuilding and conflict resolutions as mediators, community mobilisers, humanitarian workers and peacemakers,” he added.