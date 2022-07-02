Let us build the capacity of teachers in ICT education - Dr Kludjeson

General News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: GNA

Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, President of Celltel Network Limited has called for rapid capacity building for teachers in Information Communication Technology (ICT) education to absorb modern technology into the Ghanaian educational system.



He said there is rapid development in technological space in the educational landscape and for schools that can offer the opportunity to use modern technology to drive genuine inspirational learning.



“The old method of teaching is no more, and teachers are trying, they are using any means to teach the children ICT, some even use stones as mouse to teach the children as we saw on TV,” Dr. Kludjeson stated.



Dr Kludjeson, who is a Past President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) was speaking at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform on the topic “The new global economy and technological education.”



The GNA Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue is a media think-tank platform for state and non-state and commercial and business operators to communicate to the world and address global issues.



Dr Kludjeson mentioned that where teachers have an interest in teaching ICT but have irregular up-skilling, they could fall behind adding that, teachers must be empowered to champion ICT for the day-to-day benefits of technology in the classroom across all subjects.



He added that without proper training and consistent training, teachers would not be able to deliver the modern educational experience the pupils would need and that could damage the pupil’s chances of future success.



The President of Celltel Network Limited said the world is moving into a digital world where ICT use in the classroom was important for giving students opportunities to learn and apply the required century skills.



He added that despite Ghana’s effort in ICT integration into schools, many students especially in rural areas did not know how to use ICT tools and most do not have the materials available to them.



D. Kludejeson indicated that there was a need to focus on barriers faced by teachers in using ICT tools in teaching and said if those barriers were dealt with, it could enhance students' learning outcomes.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager noted that in the age of communication, the mass media is one of the most important tools of development in today's world.



He explained that the media having the largest and widest audience is one of the main means of communication in achieving development goals. The term media means agent or carrier, which has been derived from the word “Medium”.



Mr Ameyibor noted the urgent need to transform the media landscape, to move away from the anachronistic journalistic practice to embrace the new age media movement.