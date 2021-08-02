Let us accept the 4% pay rise - TEWU tells workers

Regional News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

The General Secretary of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Mark Dankyira Korankye, has called on workers in the country, especially those in the education sector, to calm their nerves and consider the government’s proposal of a 4% increment in their base pay.



According to the TEWU General Secretary, the leadership of organized labour did not accept the 4% meekly, but that a number of factors were put into consideration before agreeing with the government on that low percentage pay rise.



He said: “Organised labour went into negotiations with 15%. At the first meeting, the Finance Minister was there and he came with a plea that things were hard for the economy and therefore pleaded with organized labour to consider accepting a 4% rise.



Earlier this year, there were discussions that workers should accept a zero percent increment in wages due to the devastation caused by this (COVID-19) pandemic. And we thought however bad the situation may be, a zero increment would not be ideal and therefore pushed for something higher."



“We have gone for about five to six different meetings and we were told that if we push anything further than what the government was proposing, it has a lot of implications and one of it was that there could be layoffs,” he narrated to executive members of some educational workers in the Eastern Region.



Mark Dankyira Korankye explained to the workers during a first-ever meeting of the TWEU Executives in the Region that since organized labour deals with numbers, it would never enter into any agreement that would end up reducing the number of its members.



He stressed that if for nothing at all, organized labour would opt to see more people being employed than to see those already in employment being disengaged. “So we thought that for the sake of all others, let us consider what the government was suggesting.”



The TEWU General Secretary explained that some four salient packages led by the leadership of organized labour to accept the government’s 4% proposal which included its assurance not to do any downsizing in the public sector.



He said the government pledged to increase employment and that higher pay would cause a drain on the government's coffers, adding that the government equally pledged to ensure proper release of the tier two pension funds to fund managers for investment towards helping workers when they retire.



“They will also ensure that they work hard to get the necessary vaccines to vaccinate all workers against the deadly disease rocking the whole world.



“So these four points were considered by organized labour and we came to the conclusion that let us accept the government's proposal of 4% which we know is just not enough but we have to also consider the other benefits and accept this salary increase.



“We want to assure members that leadership is taking every step to follow up to ensure that it is just not government saying something to deceive leadership but they will apply themselves to the promises they have made, and those of you who have followed the media landscape will attest that financial clearance has been given for some numbers to be added and the education sector has been given some thousands to engage and I think we will all take advantage of that,” he added.



On her part, the Eastern Regional Director of Education, Margaret Nsiah Ofori, urged the various factions within the TEWU body to give unity a chance so they can be more formidable towards fighting for their united welfare.



To the Eastern Regional Secretary of Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, Phyllis Agyemang, the COVID-19 pandemic should not deter workers from giving off their best since their judicious work output would save the economy from breaking down amidst the pandemic.



She also urged workers in the region to make it their habit to follow the COVID-19 protocols to stay safe to enjoy the fruits of their labour.



Gifty Abena Turkson, the Eastern Regional Industrial Relation Officer for TEWU, pledged her commitment to work together with the various units in the TEWU in the region to enhance workers’ welfare in the Union.



