Let the perverts and goons know that nothing will stop the passage of anti-gay law - Sam George

Politics of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Samuel Nartey George has slammed critics who have attacked him and the seven other MPs pushing for the passage of the Private Members anti-gay Bill.



Describing his critics as ”goons” the legislator said nothing will stand in their way in pushing for the Bill, which some have described as a ‘stone age’ law to be passed.



Some social media users have taken a swipe at the MPs who have pushed the bill describing the draft as harsh and doom for human rights.



Others also believe the sexual orientation of people has no impact on the development of Ghana, hence the MPs should channel their energies on important issues.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, if passed, could make advocates, allies, sympathizers, sponsors and persons who identify as LGBTQI+ persons face not more than ten years in jail.



Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”



This includes a person who “holds out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female.”



The Bill has proposed that “a person who, by use of media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produces, procures, markets, broadcasts, disseminates, publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, or a person uses an electronic device, the Internet service, a film, or any other device capable of electronic storage or transmission to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publishes or distribute a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years.”



The Bill is also proposing the disbandment of all LGBTQ+ groups, societies, associations, clubs, and organizations.



But some Ghanaians believe the bill is a terrible bill that must see the light of day.



However, the Ningo-Prampram MP has asked the critics to take the advocacy elsewhere because nothing will stand in their way.



"I have seen the attacks from a few goons aligned to a political inclination based on my leadership on the PMB against LGBTQI+ in Ghana. Bow your heads in shame. Nothing would stand in our way to get this Bill passed by the House. Take your perversion and let me speak my truth!”



When a social media user warned his activism could cause the defeat of the NDC in 2024, he asked the party to state its position on the matter.



The NDC as a political party must take a principled stance on this matter. I have. Who do we seek to please? Those we want to serve in government or foreign interests? We must have a definite position. Simple,” he responded on Twitter.