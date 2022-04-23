Let the law deal with culprits irrespective of their political colour – Ekow Ewusi

Politics of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The reinstated Central Regional First Vice-Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi has stated emphatically that the kind of politics in this country is not helping security agencies, such as the police service to discharge their duties efficiently.



“When one commits any form of crime because of their political affiliation to a particular political party, the case eventually dies out. We should let the laws of this country deal with culprits irrespective of their political colours,” he advocated.



The First Central Regional Vice-Chairman who was supposedly arrested by the police over his alleged involvement in some missing excavators, revealed this on Cape Coast-based Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com adding that there must be a distinction between crime and politics.



Speaking ahead of the forthcoming Regional Delegates Conference, Mr. Ekow Ewusi said the Central Regional NPP executives need to be booted out or reshuffled and be replaced with new faces with new ideas to rebuild the party in the region.



“As I speak, in my opinion, the direction that Central Regional party executives are going is not right and proper as a result of that we need new faces with proper directions” he observed.



Mr. Ekow Ewusi who is popularly known in politics as Chairman Ewusi says he will even die and send the Chairman's brand name into his grave and charged his family to write Chairman Ewusi on his grave ledger.



He confirmed that he will not contest any executives’ elections but he will resource and work vigorously for his party to snatch the Cape Coast North and South constituency parliamentary seats from the NDC.



The NPP executive revealed that his suspension was no longer a bother to him, adding that, the lord’s prayer portion of “Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us”, melted his heart.



He underscored the need for delegates to vote against any aspirant who will insult his or her contender.



"We are going for these elections united and come out with love so whoever loses should take it that it’s not the end of their political career. We should go into these elections with the mindset of unity, hence defeated aspirants must join winner candidates to jubilate after the elections” Mr. Ewusi appealed.