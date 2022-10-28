Let’s work together in unity for victory 2024 - Kpando NDC Chairman

Politics of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: Felix Nyaaba, Contributor

The Kpando Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godfred Agbeteti has pledged to bring total unity within the constituency so they could work together for the party to win the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Agbeteti made the call after he was retained as Chairman of the Kpando constituency of the NDC Party last Saturday, October 22, 2022.



He said the just concluded constituency conference to elect new executives was just a small NDC family contest, where there was no victor, no vanquish, but only the party won.



After the Saturday, October 22, Constituency Conference at Kpando, Mr. Agbeteti obtained 450 votes against his main contender and former Chairman of the Constituency, Mr. Killian Donkor with 308 votes.



He said that his reelection was not yet victorious until the NDC is declared winner of the 2024 election to form the next government, hence, the need to unite and work together.



The Chairman urged all party members, faithful and sympathizers to come together, adding that, it does not matter which aspirant they supported and that it is the unity that would bring the party to power.



“I want to assure you that I will continue to work tirelessly because you did not elect me to organize NDC, you elected me to win the presidency for you,” he told the jubilant party members after the Electoral Commission declared him the winner.



“You elected me to give you more votes, to retain our parliamentary seat. I will continue to do just that by working with you, by calling on many of you to come and help us execute this objective because I cannot do it alone,” Chairman Agbeteti added.



The Chairman who described his victory as a collective effort of all, further called for the support of all constituents, especially the NDC members for victory in 2024.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Kpando Constituency, Hon (Mrs) Della Sowah congratulated the newly elected constituency executives and urged them to work with NDC members to ensure total victory in 2024.



She also commended the aspirants who lost for accepting the defeat and urged them not to get discouraged but to offer their unflinching support and contribution to the party leading to victory.



Hon Dellah Sowah expressed optimism that the NDC would emerge victorious in the 2024 election, saying that the NDC is the only political party that would reunite the country and rebuilds its economy.



The NDC had its nationwide Constituency conference for new executives last Saturday, October 22, 2022.



The executives that were elected included, Mr. Agbeteti Godfred, Chairman, Mr. Kokuma Charles, Vice Chairman, Adanty John Yao, Secretary, Aguda Ayuba Muslihu, Vice Deputy Secretary, Afenyo Kennedy, Organiser and Dzorkplenu Innocent, Deputy Organizer.



The youth Organizer went to Deh Nelson, with Hafiz Salifu as his deputy, Madam Victoria Afidenyo Victoria, Women’s Organizer, Madam Yaprawu, Deputy Women’s Organiser, Tahiru Abdullai, Communication Officer, Daniel Nukunu, Deputy Communication Officer, Godwin Akwensivie, Other Youth, Baba Mohammed Treasure, Edward Bani, Deputy Treasure and Abdul-Rafiu Salifu, Zongo caucus Coordinator.



The other eight executive members include Kumassah Elorm, Bulla Delali, Agbodza Mawuli, Kuada Charles, Tsorhe Michael, Mensah Alphonse, Nyonyo Jerry, and Babaneto Christopher.