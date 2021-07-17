Let’s work together for the development of Tema – TDC appeals

Regional News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Samuel Asante, General Manager Operation of TDC Development Company has called on Assembly members of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to join forces for the development of the Region.



He said this during a meeting between the TDC and the Assembly Members to strengthen the relationship between the two entities, as well as educate the members on the activities and operations of TDC.



Mr Asante emphasis the need for a collective effort between the TDC and the Assembly, both elected and appointed, for a conducive working relationship in the Metropolis to accelerate development.



He said although the mandate of both entities varied according to law, “we are all mandated to work for mother Ghana through our diverse companies, from the community through regional and national levels”.



Mr Ian Okwei, TDC Protocol and Administrative Officer, said the platform had been created for consistent interaction with all stakeholders including the Assembly members and Traditional rulers to sensitize them on its operations and current mandate as a limited liability company.



He said TDC used to be a Corporation that had a lot of responsibility including planning and development of Tema, but since the inception of the Local Governance Act 936, the authority and mandate to develop and issue permit had been given to District Assemblies.



He explained that before the introduction of that Act, TDC had the mandate to develop and issuance of permits in its acquisition area, saying that the assemblies now had full responsibilities to do that.



Mr Okwei said “it is important to let the Assembly Members who represent the people to be aware of the current change in our mandates so that the people still don’t expect TDC to initiate developmental projects in the various communities”.



He added that the platform was also to allow the Assembly Members ask questions and to erase negative perceptions about the company.



He said the TDC will organize periodic meetings with all development stakeholders that worked within its jurisdiction including Ghana Police Service.



Mr Okwei said TDC was now mandated to plan and ensure that the planning conforms to the day-to-day running of the District Assemblies, adding that another initiative of the Company was to provide housing for public sector workers.



Mr Joseph Kortor, Presiding Member of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, appealed to the TDC to submit copies of its schemes to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.