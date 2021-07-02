Let's work closely as traditional leaders to develop Region – Paramount Chief

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: GNA

Neenyi Kwaku Issiw I, the Omanhen of Senya Bereku Traditional Area, has called on all paramount chiefs in the Central Region to eschew chieftaincy disputes and work closely to develop the Region.



“We have roles to play as chiefs and traditional rulers in the development of the Region, therefore, let's set aside all chieftaincy issues and focus on that goal,” he said.



Neenyi Issiw made the call when the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace to officially introduce herself and seek support in developing the Region.



The Minister is touring the Region to seek support and also acquaint herself with emerging issues to find ways to address them.



He said misunderstandings, conflicts, and disputes among traditional authorities had hindered the growth and development of the country.



He, therefore, called on the Chiefs to resolve the misunderstanding amicably to ensure peace, unity, stability, and collaboration in achieving the goal of transforming the lives and living standards of the populace.



Neenyi Issiw said pushing forward the agenda of development in the Region demanded concerted efforts of stakeholders and urged the chiefs to support the move.



The Minister also visited the Acting President of the Senya Bereku, Ipi Kwa Bentum, who expressed concern about the long-standing chieftaincy disputes, which was stifling the development of Bereku.



He called on the Minister to expedite action towards resolving the outstanding issue pending to bring back peace, unity, and harmony in the area.



Ipi Bentum urged the government to fulfil its promise of building a landing site and harbour in Bereku to enhance economic activities and reduce the unemployment rate in the town.



Senya Bereku Traditional Area has a long-standing chieftaincy dispute with two chiefs both of whom are not ready to abdicate the throne.



At the Awutu, Abukuade Agyemang Wefe Otabil III, Paramount Chief of the area, appealed to the Minister to engage relevant stakeholders to construct their deplorable roads.



He called on the Forestry Commission (FC) to step up efforts to save the forest reserves from perpetrators, cutting down and destroying their lands.



He identified youth unemployment as a major challenge in the area and, therefore, appealed to the Minister to lobby for jobs to improve the lives and increase the standard of living of the people.



Mrs Assan assured the chiefs separately at their palaces that necessary actions to resolve issues to bring back peace would be taken and called for calm and patient.



She explained that the President had termed this year as the second year of roads, adding that she would engage with the sector Minister to construct the roads.



Mrs Assan called on the paramount chiefs to support, advise and counsel her to be able to transform the Region collectively.



