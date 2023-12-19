Let’s vote in Assembly elections – GJA

Politics of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has encouraged the citizenry to go out and vote in today’s District Level Elections (DLE).



The GJA said turning up to vote in the DLE would be a testament to the country’s maturity in its democratic practices.



It said development started from the local level so it was important to elect competent people to spearhead such developments. "…We expect a high turnout…,” Mr Kofi Yeboah, Secretary, GJA, said in a press statement.



The GJA’s call stems from the low voter turnout that has characterized the DLE since its commencement in 1988/89.



Data shows that voter turnout in 1988/89 was 59.3 per cent while that of 1994 was 29.3 per cent. In 2002, the figure increased marginally to 41.6 per cent and decreased again in 2006 to 33.1 per cent.



The turnouts for 2010 and 2015 were 35.5 per cent and 30.6 per cent respectively.



The GJA, therefore, urged all to show up at the various polling stations and participate in the process. It also urged all stakeholders in the process, including the Electoral Commission and the security agencies to be professional in the discharge of their duties.



The Association also called on the media to provide extensive coverage for the elections and uphold high professional standards.