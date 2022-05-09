Let’s use Mothers Day to honor our illustrious stateswomen - Tano North MP

Regional News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: K Peprah

The Ultimate Women Foundation, a Non-governmental organization (NGO) has stressed to formalize the annual Mothers' Day celebration and use such occasions to honor illustrious stateswomen.



This would inspire women to climb higher in politics and actively participate in decision making processes and governance.



The Foundation sought to encourage and motivate indigenous and vulnerable women and girls to know their worth and to empower and well position them to contribute to the development of their communities and the larger society.



Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency and the founder of the Foundation made the call in an interview with Journalists at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region to mark this year’s celebration.



The second Sunday in May every year is Mothers' Day, well celebrated, particularly in India, to honor the existence of mothers and their significance in people's lives.



Dr. Prempeh highlighted significant roles of women and mothers in society, regretting that despite their contributions to national development, many women and girls still went through the worst forms of human rights abuses.



She therefore called for concerted efforts towards eliminating bad traditional practices such as outmoded widowhood rites and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) which remained inimical to the growth and development of women and girls.



“Culture and tradition in a larger extent are good because they reflect on the true identity of the people, but we can’t allow practices which abuse the human rights and dignity of women and girls to continue in society”, the outspoken legislator indicated.



Dr. Prempeh, also the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing said issues concerning women and girls ought to be prioritized in decision making processes to give them a voice in society, saying until their voices were heard, the fundamental human rights and dignity of women and girls would continue to be abused.



Mothers, Dr. Prempeh, a former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection explained had different roles, from being a caregiver to becoming a protector, a friend and a mentor.



“We must therefore use the occasion to strengthen the existing bond between us and our mothers, honor, care, recognize and appreciate them”, she added.