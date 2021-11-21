Let’s unite to protect our forests - Minister

General News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: GNA

Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has appealed to stakeholders in the Bono East to unite and prevent the illegal felling of trees for the protection of the region‘s natural resources.



He said it was time for the chiefs and people to rally behind the government to prevent the menace of chainsaw operation and illegal logging in the region.



He said the Ministry through the Forestry Commission (FC) was unrelenting in its efforts to prevent the unlawful harvesting of trees in the region and entire country in the interest of posterity.



Mr Jinapor made the appeal when he was speaking to the media on Tuesday at Techiman as part of his one-day working visit to the region.



He said deforestation through illegal felling of trees such as chainsaw operation as was about other forest areas in the country had become a challenge in the region.



The Minister, therefore, assured his Ministry through the FC were in collaboration with stakeholders to enforce laws for the prevention of the illegalities in the forest sector.



He attributed the surge in the unlawful cutting of trees in the region to the activities of "land guards" and other unauthorized persons of influence to perpetuate their nefarious activities.



Mr Jinapor expressed regret there were some instances where persons engaged in the forest illegalities attacked forest personnel who attempted to prevent them from illegally depleting the forests.



He warned such persons when caught would be prosecuted and sentenced accordingly.



Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, pledged that the Regional Security Council, would, as a matter of urgency, create a dedicated and vibrant task force to enforce laws on the protection of the natural resources in the region.



He urged residents to support the move to eradicate the menace by supporting the task force to achieve its mandate in protecting and regenerating natural resources in the region.