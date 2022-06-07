Let’s unite for victory 2024 – John Boadu to NPP members

Politics of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has called on winners and losers of the party’s regional executive elections to bury their differences and work together for victory in 2024.



“We need everyone on board for victory 2024,” he stated in an interview with the Daily Graphic on Monday, June 6.



He said the party was particularly happy that no aspirant challenged the outcome of the elections, which he said, demonstrated that the process was free, fair, and transparent.



Contest



After suspense, drama, tension, and surprise-filled elections, 13 incumbent regional chairmen of the NPP retained their positions after the party’s regional delegates conferences.



However, the incumbent chairmen in the Bono East and the Western North regions could not maintain their positions.



In the Eastern Region, the incumbent chairman did not seek reelection, and a new face emerged.



Out of the 13 who retained their positions, the Western Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, went unopposed.



Peaceful



Mr. Boadu said, by and large, the process was fair and peaceful with few hitches, which were immediately resolved.



He said the enthusiasm of members of the party demonstrated the character of the NPP as a united and progressive party determined to ‘break the eight’.



He said the party was going to deal with the case of the Central Region in the coming days to ensure that the party would continue with enthusiasm into the national conference and the 2024 election.



The Central Region could not hold its regional conference due to an injunction by some members of the Ekumfi Constituency.



John Boadu on National election



Mr. Boadu said the party would soon come out with the composition of the National Elections Committee to begin the process of organizing the conference to elect national officers.



“This indicates that our preparations towards victory in election 2024 are still on course,” he said.



He called for a united front among those seeking national positions so that the party comes out stronger and united in its bid to remain in power in 2024.