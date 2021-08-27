Let's unite and capture Sene West seat - Jospeph MacKay charges NPP supporters

Politics of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: David Stevenson Manu, Contributor

The 2020 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Sene West Constituency, Joseph Mackay Kumah (Mackay) exhorted Members and Delegates of the Party at the just ended Sene West Constituency Annual Delegates Conference.



He admonished them, by first and foremost, appreciating all their hard works and the supports they have been giving him all this while.



Speaking at the conference, Mackay charged them to remain resolute and focused towards the hard work displayed in the December 2020 elections. He further explained that though they lost the elections by marginal sixteen (16) votes, which is also the most painful lost, they shouldn’t lose hope.



Instead, remain focused and United to come back stronger to capture the seat for the NPP.



He added, that the President of the Republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will soon outdoor the names of all MMDCEs across the country and by extension that of Sene West.



Mackay pleaded with the Members and Delegates of the Constituency to accept whoever is named by the President, as that will be the beginning of ensuring that they had a United front to break the eight (8) cycle.



