Let's unite and be one as we mark Dayi Bakaka Festival - MP

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: Joseph Afenu, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency, Della Adjoa Sowah, has underscored the importance of celebrating the Dayi Bakaka Festival.



According to her, the festival traces its ancestry route from Nortse in modern day Togo, to present day Kpando.



Throwing more light on the celebration, Mrs Sowah said that the festival used to be celebrated every two years to remember their ancestors and to also thank God for their safe crossing of the Dayi river when it had overflowed its banks.



"Because history explains that around the period the Dayi had overflown it's banks. The priest among them offered prayers and sacrifices. Miraculously they were able to cross.



"Every division has a key role to play during the festival, hence the disunity made it impossible for the festival to be held.



"Now that the Chieftaincy dispute has been resolved the way is paved for Dayi Bakaaka as soon as possible," she stated.



She was hopeful that within the next two years, the festival would take place.



Regarding the installation of the new Paramount Chief, Mrs. Sowah thanked God for what she described as a huge success.



She also lauded the chiefs, queen mothers and elders of Kpando, as well as all and sundry for their support.



She was confident that the traditional leaders of Kpando will give the new Paramount Chief the needed guidance, counsel and support to rule effectively.



"My biggest congratulations is to Okpekpewoekpe Togbiui Dagadu IX for accepting this huge responsibility to lead Kpando on the traditional front.



"Kpando is a beautiful complex terrain. And the type of load in Kpando needs a young strong Head like yours to carry it," she said.



Della Adjoa Sowah further prayed for more wisdom for the new 'Okpekpewoekpe' to to enable him to fulfill his call.



She took time to caution him against 'area boys' who are seeking relevance and whose job it is to derail others.