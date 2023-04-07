Let's to honour our heroes while they are alive - Brigadier General (Rtd) Dan Frimpong

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: Joe Lartey Jnr, Contributor

It has been said that a nation that does not honour her heroes is not worth but what about a nation that honours her heroes after they are dead? This seemed been the discussion that transpired between Brigadier General Dan Frimpong (Rtd) and Joachim Awuley Lartey (aka OVER TO YOU, JOE LARTEY.) when the former visited the renowned sports and ceremonial commentator at his residence last week.



Brigadier General Dan Frimpong (Rtd) said every nation should honour their heroes whiles they are alive and not wait to read long eulogies when these heroes are no more.



He presented assorted provisions and a cash amount to the nonagenarian, Mr Lartey who was recently honoured by world sports journalism association, AIPS. At the event in Qatar, he was referred to as the father of journalism in Africa. The retired Brigadier General bemoaned the lack of recognition of national heroes such as Mr. Lartey by his Country.



Joachim Awuley Lartey who was a Naval Officer in the British Navy during WW 2 turns 96 in June this year. He has served his nation in various ways. He survived the 1948 crossroads shooting at the then Christianborg Castle. He also served as teacher. As a politician, he fled into exile to Nigeria to avoid Incarceration by the Acheampong Government . Joe Lartey is a legendary Ceremonial and Sports broadcaster for the only broadcasting house in yonder days, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.



The Chief Ghanaian Commentator has had a lot of influence on various generations in the country due to his active role in various media seminars after retirement. He has also lectured at various media institutions including the GBC Training College. His broadcasting exploits transcend Ghana, as he also worked for the FCRN (Federal Corporation of Radio Nigeria) as a Sports commentator and lecturer at their Broadcast Academy.