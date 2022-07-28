Let’s team up with NGOs to mobilize diaspora to contribute towards Ghana’s development – Botchwey

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has highlighted the importance of collaborating with non-governmental organizations, in mobilizing the diaspora to contribute toward sustainable development.



She made the statement when she participated in the Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa’s (HACSA) 2022 Sankofa Diaspora Summit on Monday 25th July 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.



The Minister stressed the Ministry’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to foster strong bonds with our kith and kin in the diaspora.



She commended the organizers for focusing the agenda of the summit on the contribution of the youth towards the transformation agenda. The youth, she intimated is in a position to leverage their skill sets and technical know-how to contribute meaningfully towards the transformation of Africa.



She noted that the objective of the HACSA is consistent with the government’s policy of engaging and harnessing the skills and resources of Ghanaians in the diaspora and people of African descent.



The HACSA Foundation is an organization that preserves and promotes African heritage and culture to elevate, unify and create opportunities for socio-economic progress in communities in Africa while honoring outstanding leadership in the African Diaspora.