Let’s teach children consumption of cocoa products – GTA Deputy Director

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Deputy Director in charge of hospitality at the Eastern Regional Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Bertha Appeynarh, has said since children are the future leaders who were needed to continue the development of the country, it will be necessary to inculcate the habit of consuming all cocoa-based products in them to enable them to stay healthy.



“This is a healthy way to go by inculcating the habit of consuming all cocoa-based products right from this level in order to improve their health status, being the future leaders of Ghana,” she said.



Ms Appeynarh made these statements when the staff of the GTA in the region presented boxes of chocolate to pastors and members of the Apostolic Church of Ghana, Rehoboth Assembly and Muslim children at the Masjid Riida Mosque-Zongo in Koforidua.



The gesture was part of activities to mark the National Chocolate Week celebration, slated by the GTA to celebrate February 14 to boost domestic tourism and consumption of Ghanaian chocolates and other cocoa-based products as well as highlight the health benefits of chocolate and other cocoa-based products.



It was also meant to celebrate love and companionship through the consumption and sharing of cocoa products to loved ones in recognition of Valentine’s Day.



Madam Appeynarh said the consumption of chocolate would not only improve the health of the children but would also boost the growth of the economy.



“As Ghanaians patronize these cocoa products we produce, there will be a growth of the local economy, increased production, employment creation and transformation of the national economy is assured.”



She said the GTA would continue to boost consumption of cocoa-based products through such presentations, sensitize hotels and restaurants to ensure cocoa products were part of their meals, liaise with tour operators to ensure various tourist sites and attractions include cocoa farms, among other activities.



By that, she believed Ghanaians would be enlightened and would patronize more of cocoa-based products.



The pastor of the Apostolic Church of Ghana, Rehoboth Assembly, Pastor Adjei Mireku, thanked the GTA for such a show of love and advised Ghanaians to love each other and unite to build the nation.



The Chief Imam of the Masjid Riida Mosque-Zongo, Baba Salihu Osman, also thanked the GTA for their presentation and advised Ghanaians to patronize more cocoa products to boost the economy of the country.