Let’s support government measures to redeem the economy - Stephen Ntim

Politics of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The former National First Vice Chairman of the ruling party, Stephen Ntim has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the government as it intends to implement new measures to navigate the economy through the current turbulence.



According to him, the current challenges are a result of external factors which make it difficult to solve as a country. He said, "We find ourselves in difficult times because there is COVID-19 and now, the Russia and Ukraine war". These things have adverse impacts on nations whether you like it or not.



"Today, prices of fuel and other essential commodities are going up so I urge Ghanaians to understand the current situation and support this government as it intends to roll out new measures to address our challenges. We have done pretty well since we came to power so it is unfortunate these things are happening now.”



Speaking to some party members in the Greater Accra Region, he tasked them to also project the positives of the government for Ghanaians to also appreciate the current situation.



He also descended on the opposition party, NDC for creating the impression that they could have done something better in this current situation when their abysmal record on economic management is not something to be forgotten anytime soon.



Under the NDC, he stressed, Ghana’s economy was run aground. Hopelessness was the order of the day. Even without Covid they couldn’t employ teachers and nurses, let alone pay them.