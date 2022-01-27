Let's support Apiate residents with our widow's mite - NPP National Treasurer hopeful

Politics of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

Ghanaians living home and abroad have been challenged to support the Apiate community near Bogoso in the Western region.



The community which has been destroyed due to a dynamite explosion last week has seen many people dead and several others injured.



Almost all the buildings in the community have been affected leaving residents stranded as to what next to do to earn a living.



The vehicle transporting the explosives belonging to the MAXAM mining company was reported to have been involved in a head-on collision with a motorbike, hence the explosion.



However, New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Treasurer hopeful, Mary Posch-Oduro has made a passionate appeal for all to support the community with our widow's mite in putting smiles on the faces of victims.



She indicated that the incident has affected the people psychologically and therefore needs psychologists to examine and help them get out of the trauma they are in now.



"I'm appealing to all Ghanaians both home and abroad to support our people of Apiate with the little we have so that we can put smiles on their faces. Currently, victims need psychologists to help them get out of the pain and fear within them so that they put their lives back," she appealed.



Madam Mary Posch-Oduro also urged the government to build a monument in recognition of those who died through the incident to serve as a guide and history to the people and the whole country.



She disclosed this on Accra-based Oman FM when commenting on the sad development and the way forward to deal with such issues.



Government, organisations, institutions, and personalities have donated many items and materials to relieve residents of their current situations.



The government has also established the Apiate Support Fund through the ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to solicit support for the people to start up their lives again as they have lost all their various businesses.