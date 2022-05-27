‘Let’s strengthen our base for Election 2024 victory’ - NPP Elections Officer

Politics of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Paul Yaw Kumah, Research and Elections Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East has reiterated the strengthening of the party at the grassroot level to secure victory for the party in the Election 2024.



“The grass roots were the strength base of the Party, so if it was considered paramount in organizational and campaign matters, whatever efforts made towards the stability, cohesion and progress of the Party at the national level would yield desired results,” Mr. Kumah said.



“The strength of the Party lies at the grass roots, where the numbers are, hence the Party needs to establish itself at that level to make them gain effective participation in the decision-making process”, he emphasised.



Mr. Kumah made the call at Techiman in interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the party’s upcoming regional executives’ election and other related matters.



He said if the grass roots effectively participated in the decision-making process, it created psychologically the feeling of recognition and importance in them and could consequently result in membership growth to make the party stronger.



Touching on the upcoming regional executive elections, Mr. Kumah said effective preparation had been made to conduct credible, free, and fair election in a peaceful atmosphere on Friday, May 27 at the campus of the College of Health and Well-Being, Kintampo.



He recalled the previous general election was challenging due to some factors such as imposition of parliamentary candidates on the constituencies which created divisions among members to the detriment of the party’s overall performance in the Election 2020.



Mr. Kumah hoped the party would do the right thing now to brighten its chance of winning the impending 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



He observed votes in the Bono East were appreciating since 1992 and suggested the Party now needed to strategise well to build on that success by considering constituencies like the Sene West, where the Party painfully lost by 16 votes.