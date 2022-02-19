Let’s stop playing politics with our educational system – Cape Coast South MP to govt

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Cape Coast South Member of Parliament (MP), George Kwaku Rickets Hagan, has challenged the government to stop playing politics with the educational system in the country and rather work closely with legislators irrespective of their political affiliation to help address the falling standards of education in Ghana.



“Education is not about NDC, NPP, PPP or any other political party but solely about the children and the citizens of this country. It is rather unfortunate that it is an area that we play politics with”, the lawmaker lamented.



According to him, “we have been flip-flopping education in so many ways, at the end of the day, we politicians make a decision and throw it to the directorate of the Ghana Education Service to manage and implement it”.



The lawmaker made the call he visited the Cape Coast Metropolitan Education Directorate to present GH¢20,000 to the Directorate to ease some of the challenges facing the service.



He also discussed issues concerning education in his constituency to enable him to help improve education standards following reports of recent downtrends.



“We all know the challenges that you go through which include; extra-curricula activities such as organizing mock and other activities. When I was growing up, mock was not handled by Metro Education but today the school doesn’t have the capacity in terms of resources to do these things” he admitted.



He noted Ghana is a relatively poor country so the development of the country cannot be left in the hands of just a few people, praising the Cape Coast Metropolitan Education Directorate for the good work that they do for the schools to function effectively.



The Metropolitan Director of Education, Madam Dorcas Asare thanked the MP for the kind gesture to improve education in the area and promised to use the money for its intended purpose.