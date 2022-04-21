Let's stop insulting party executives on social media - Nana B to NPP youth

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged young people in the party to use social media profitably and not use it in insulting the party executives.



According to him, the youth of the party have now gained notoriety for insulting the leadership of the party through various social media platforms which should be an avenue for championing the cause of the party.



Speaking to the youth at a forum in Kasoa, Nana B as he is popularly referred to, within the political landscape said the platforms that are available to propagate the good works of the party has rather been used as a medium to insult party leaders and elders with impunity.



He said, it was about time there is a switch in focus to campaigning for the party to win the 2024 elections because it’s now easy to reach the masses through social media.



“Today you see people on UTV, Asempa FM but still insist that our communication is not up to par. WhatsApp which is now a major medium for communication is currently being used to insult party leadership. You are not projecting your party on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram but you are rather using social media to insult your leaders and you turn round to come and say the party’s communication is poor.



"Social media is a big tool for campaigning. With this programme on social media, it is reaching so many people at this particular time...so, social media is our biggest platform, therefore, let's use it to our benefit. We can also destroy ourselves using social media," Nana B told the party faithful.



Nana B further noted that there has been a major shift from traditional to New Media and the platforms can be leveraged as good mediums for communication, therefore, there is the need for the NPP and its supporters to take advantage of the platforms available to project their work.



