Let’s stop being wicked and be diligent in our duties – Bryan Acheampong to civil servants

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bryan Acheampong holds lunch for public service workers



Abetifi MP appreciates civil servants



Bryan Acheampong calls for commitment to work



The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has charged civil servants within his constituency to apply diligence in their work and do away with acts of wickedness that hamper commitment to their duties.



The member of parliament was speaking at a Christmas lunch to appreciate the work of public servants in the Kwahu East District.



“I have a belief that, just as it is expected of you to work diligently in this District, those from here who have travelled to other districts to work will also do a good job. We will progress as a nation if we all work well,” he said.



According to the MP there is the need for civil servants to show empathy in the discharge of their duties so as to foster societal growth.



“There is a culture of us all being wicked towards each other because there is no service of care. I am not going to serve you but I expect you to serve me. But at some point, we have to cut the umbilical cord and say no, we have to start again. That’s the culture, that’s the cycle. We tend not to care if it is about someone else.



“And we continue being wicked to each other, we will even go and continue from here. But my new year message is let’s cut the umbilical cord, let’s try something new; that we will take care of each other. Because someone is doing his duty you will be a beneficiary and our entire society will go up,” he stated.



The ceremony held at the Rock City Hotel saw the MP giving each attendee a Christmas voucher worth GH¢300 for shopping,

as a form of appreciation for their service to the constituency.



