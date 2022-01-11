Let’s stay united, fight NDC propaganda to ‘break the 8’ – Nana Kay

Politics of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Aspiring first vice Chairman of the New Patriotic party in the Asante Akim South Constituency, Seth Agyei Yeboah says the party’s determination to break the ‘8’ year governance cycle is doable if members remain united.



He added that the NPP deserves to stay in power beyond 2024 to consolidate the gains of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.



Nana Kay insisted that the NPP’s 2024 victory will depend on the actions of the constituency and regional executives, hence the need for the leadership to strive for unity.



He believed the party leadership’s at all levels stellar performance positioned the Asante Akim South Constituency as the pivot of the NPP’s 2020 elections victory.



He emphasized, “We could not have achieved all these without the tactical advice of our council of elders. We could not have made it without our gallant Polling station executives, Electoral area coordinators, constituency and regional executives.



“Without the unprecedented logistical support from the National Party, we would not have made it. The huge support, of-Course first of its kind too, from our “few” appointees cannot be left out," Seth Agyei Yeboah exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7