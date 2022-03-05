Let’s scale up clean cooking methods to address climate change - Dapaah

Regional News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: GNA

Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and Caretaker Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, has called for the scaling up of clean cooking methods to address climate change.



She said clean cooking methods would simultaneously provide significant improvement in health and benefit women’s empowerment and local economies.



Mrs. Dapaah made the call at a Men’s Cooking Competition as part of activities to celebrate International Women’s Day in Accra.



International Women’s Day is instituted by the United Nations to globally celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

It is celebrated on March 8, every year, to also rally support at all levels to ensure that the rights and empowerment of women in all areas of national development are prioritised.



The global theme for the celebration is, “Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” with a campaign theme #BreaktheBias, which seeks to recognise the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the campaign for climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all."



Globally, Mrs. Dapaah said, three billion people depended on open fires or inefficient stoves to cook their foods thereby, negatively impacting their health, the climate, and the environment.



She said unsustainable harvesting of wood for fuel not only contributed to forest and environmental degradation but was a major drive of climate change.



The caretaker minister said inefficient combustion of solid fuels like wood, charcoal, animal dung, crop residue, and coal produced a range of climate-damaging emissions that were dangerous to human health and the environment.

She said the major climate pollutant emitted by traditional cooking practices was black carbon.



Mrs. Dapaah stated that the shock lift climate pollutants eventually estimated total black carbon in the country to be 16.5 kilotons and that residential cooking with inefficient wood or charcoal stoves, were the largest source of black carbon contributing 78 percent of total black carbon emissions in 2017.



She said, out of the total black carbon emissions from cooking, 74 percent were from rural households, particularly those in the forest region whereas the remaining 26 percent were from urban cooking.



Mrs. Dapaah encouraged the citizenry to adopt clean and efficient methods of cooking to promote sustainable use of natural resources and reduce shock lift climate pollutants.



She appealed to men to help their partners in the kitchen.



Mr. Niyi Ojuolape, Country Representative, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ghana, said the men’s cooking competition would help men appreciate the efforts of women in the kitchen.



He said men would have solved most of the major problems of society such as maternal mortality and gender-based violence if they were directly affected.



Mr. Ojuolape noted that because men were in charge in society and were not feeling and taking the problems personally as women did, the challenges still existed.



"If it were men who had to go through menstrual cycle every month, I am very sure that menstrual pad would be distributed freely in this country without any problem," he said.



Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena, Head of the Ghana Civil Service, said women were at the forefront of development and that they were trying to increase the number of female directors in the Civil Service.