Let's safeguard country’s peace - Central Regional House of Chiefs

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: GNA

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs has called on Ghanaians to work towards protecting the country’s peace.



“As Ghanaians, we must cherish the peace in the country and ensure that it is protected and sustained at all times to promote national cohesion and development for the benefit of the citizenry".



Delivering his New Year message, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Odeefuo Buadu who is also the Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area, said guarding the nation's peace was non-negotiable.



"It is the responsibility of every Ghanaian to ensure that the nation remains peaceful to drive its growth and development, it is not only the duty of those in government to protect the country’s peace but the governed as well," he indicated.



He also called for the promotion of peace and unity in our families and in the various groups and organisations, saying when families were strong, communities became even stronger for the good of all.



Thanking God for his protection over the years, he was exceedingly grateful for God's blessings, noting: "I thank God for the relative peace and security within the Central Region. It is my prayer that, in the coming year, we will do our best to safeguard it".



"We should continue to see and love ourselves as one people and let unity be at the centre of all our actions. We should continue to revere and respect our traditional leaders", Odeefuo Buadu advised.



While applauding government for the well-thought-out policy interventions during the outbreak of the COVID-19, he urged the citizenry to religiously adhere to the safety protocols.



"The Covid-19 Pandemic has affected our way of life and the effect though devastating, it is not as initially feared".



"We thank God for his love and protection and we should continue to observe the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of the disease," he said.



The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs reminded parents to prioritize the education of their children and charged students take their studies seriously and avoid acts that do not help them.