Let’s safeguard constitution regardless of flaws, it’s better than military rule – 2nd Deputy Speaker

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Second Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako has called on traditional rulers and Ghanaians at large to help safeguard the fourth Republic constitution of Ghana to deepen democracy and facilitate participatory governance.



He said regardless of some flaws and challenges associated with Ghana’s constitutional rule, it is better than dictatorship and military rule, and therefore, must be sustained and continued to be fine-tuned to advance democracy and good governance.



The second speaker of Parliament also a member of Parliament for the Fomena constituency, Andrew Asiamah Amoako said this when he led an entourage from Parliament to pay a courtesy call on Omanhene of New Juaben Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III at Yiadom Hwedie Palace in Koforidua, Eastern regional capital.



The visit is part of activities to celebrate 30 years of uninterrupted Parliamentary democracy in the Eastern region.



Hon. Andrew Asiamah said the foundation of democratic governance is Parliament since it is the representative of the people, therefore such a milestone deserves to be celebrated across the country to create awareness for Ghanaians to continuously appreciate democracy and embrace it at all times.



Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III and his sub-chiefs commended Parliament for advancing the course of democracy in Ghana by ensuring checks and balances.



7th January 2023, marked thirty (30) years of the inception of the Fourth Republican Parliament of Ghana, after eleven (11) years of military rule and the promulgation of the 1992 Constitution that was approved by the Ghanaian citizenry in a referendum.



The Parliament of Ghana has since evolved and the number of parliamentary seats increased to its current number of two hundred and seventy-five (275).



Two major political parties in Ghana -the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have changed power after two terms of eight years cycles in 2000, 2008, and 2016. The next crucial presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on December 7, 2024.



The current Parliament, which is the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic is a hung Parliament with the two (2) major political parties (NDC and NPP), for the first time, holding the same number of 137 seats each, with one independent candidate siding with the ruling government’s party (NPP) to form majority caucus.



Forty (40), out of the 275 memberships of the House, are women; and that is the highest number of female representations since the inception of democratic governance in Ghana.



The 8th Parliament also for the first time has a Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin from the opposition party.



The Parliament of Ghana under the Fourth Republic has passed over one thousand (1000) Bills and various international resolutions and treaties.



Ghana’s Parliament was adjudged the best open Parliament in Africa for the year 2022 by the Open Parliament Index.