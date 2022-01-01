Let's rise and revive our fortune - Akufo-Addo's New Year message to Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo sends message to Ghanaians



I believe in our nation's potential, Nana Akufo-Addo



Ghana and the rest of the world celebrate the New Year



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his special New Year message to the good people of Ghana has assured them of the brighter days that lie ahead of them.



Together with the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have encouraged citizens to press on in this new year.



According to Nana Akufo-Addo the year 2022 will witness Ghana "rise up and revive our fortunes."



An image that had the President and First Lady wearing a broad smile read: "Wishing all Ghanaians Happy New Year. I am a firm, passionate believer in our national potential. We have it in us to rise up and revive our fortunes. There are brighter days ahead for Mother Ghana."



Religious groups all over the country on December 31 attended services to usher themselves into the New Year with hopes of a better 2022.





