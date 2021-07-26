Let’s revamp teacher training to improve performance in schools - Prof Wilmot

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: GNA

Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot, the Vice-Chancellor of the C. K. Tedam University of Technology and applied sciences in Navrongo, Upper East Region, has called for a total revamp of teacher training for classroom practice.



He said the revamping should focus on improving teaching and learning of mathematics in schools.



Prof Wilmot said a holistic way for training teachers in the teaching of algebra would whip up and sustain girls’ interest in the subject.



He advocated the use of social media, internet and computers as key option for schools to enable them meet up with the changing trends in education.



He said the next generation of teachers needed to do better in their profession and the use of computers, social media and internet was a crucial form of conceptualizing teacher knowledge.



Professor Wilmot, who is an icon in the teaching of mathematics, was speaking at his first professorial inaugural lecture at the CK Tedam University, on the theme, ‘The quest for knowledge; the journey so far’.



The public lecture was under the chairmanship of Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi–Simpson, the Rector of GIMPA.



Touching on teaching of Ghanaian languages in schools based on findings of a research conducted in some schools in the country, Professor Wilmot queried the policy supporting it and the type of training the teachers were given.



“The history of our education is flout with problems and makes the Ghanaian language policy difficult to be implemented, I will suggest a rethinking of the policy,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the lecture, the new Professor stressed the need to change the way teachers were being trained, to help implement the policy effectively, a holistic solution is needed, “Parents, communities and individuals have a role to play”, Professor Wilmot added.



He said some Ghanaian languages were not yet written and that had implications on teacher postings where languages spoken were not understood by the teacher.



Professor Ebow Bondzi–Simpson in his closing remarks, charged the new professor to conform to the field and submit himself to the highest standards and also continue to test existing knowledge to promote science and mathematics teaching and learning.



Among other personalities present at the occasion was the former Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor David Millar, the Tong Raan Mosore Naba Kugbila som Nalabegtang, Paramount Chief of Talensi and Member of Council of state, Naba Clifford Asobayire Abagna V, Paramount

Chief of Kologo, Paga Pio, Pe Charles Awai Awampaga II, Pe Belinia Aniakwa Adda Asapare, Paramount Chief of Navrongo Traditional Area, Pe Ditundini Aditung Adiana Ayagitam111, Paramount chief of the Chiana traditional area and president of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.