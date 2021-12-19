Let’s restore govt’s attractiveness through unity and committed fellowship - Kufour to NPP

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has advised members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be thorough in their resolutions at the party’s delegates conference.



In a message read on his behalf by Mr. Addo Kufour, at the 2021 delegates conference in the Ashanti Region, the former president said the party must adopt resolutions that help transform the elephant family and Ghana in general.



He called for reconciliation from all members.



“With unity and committed fellowship, the attractiveness of the government would be restored,” his message said.



He said the conference must urge the party’s headquarters to equip itself with a professional and strategic team “to ensure our opponents do not outsmart us in the current battle of wits.”



This he added must be sustained through the year 2024.



He advised party members to uphold and live by the Danquah-Dombo tradition of the party including democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, freedom of thoughts and expression, and respect for human rights.



He also encouraged the party’s leadership not to be detached from the grassroots since it would destroy the traditions and foundations of the party.