Let’s respect each other’s rights - NCCE Director

Regional News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Krachi-West District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in partnership with the District Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has embarked on a programme to educate the citizens on their rights and freedoms.



Speaking at one of such programmes at Yaborae, a farming community in the Krachi-West District of the Oti Region, Mr Kenneth Karikari, the Krachi West District Director of the NCCE, appealed to Ghanaians to respect the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of others.



Mr Karikari said in a free and democratic society every person had rights and freedoms, which needed to be protected and respected.



The NCCE District Director said if such rights were overlooked or denied it would lead to conflict, disagreement, tensions and violent extremism in the country.



Mr Karikari said as much as citizens had rights, they also had civic duty to pay taxes, work for national unity, protect and preserve public property, defend the nation and render national service, protect and safeguard the environment and also promote the welfare of the communities in which they lived.



Ms Gifty Amenuke, the Krachi-West District Director of CHRAJ, said respect for human dignity was failing because some men even impregnate women and either deny, run away or neglect their responsibilities.



Equally, “some women also give birth and neglect or run away from them to fend for themselves while others surrender them to servitude,” she said.



On the subject of child maintenance, the District Director of CHRAJ, raised concerns about the alarming rate at which such cases are reported at CHRAJ, Social Welfare and the Court.



Ms Amenuke emphasized the inclusion of the highly educated, including those on government payrolls in issues of Child and Spouses neglect. though the Constitution frowned on such activities.



She also called on those in authority to respect their subordinates because respect is reciprocal.