Let's respect Akufo-Addo for negotiating with IMF in spite of all he aaid - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his decision to seek financial support from the IMF.



A statement issued and signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said; "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has authorized Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inviting the Fund to support an economic program put together by the Government of Ghana".



"The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana's build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises," the statement further read.



Following the announcement, President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government have come under a barrage of criticisms, particularly because the President promised Ghanaians he would never take Ghana back to the IMF.



But to social commentator, Allotey Jacobs, the President deserves respect for taking such a bold step.



"For President Akufo-Addo to say that let us go and negotiate with IMF in spite of all that he has said, let's give him respect for it."



He, however, called on the President to address the nation on the IMF bailout under his administration.



"I am pleading to the President that he should come out and speak to the nation reasons why he went to the IMF. It is very, very important," he stressed.



Allotey Jacobs made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Wednesday morning.



Watch video below



