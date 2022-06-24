Let’s recover economy first; then build the Cathedral – Asabee

General News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

An aspirant of the National Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng popularly called Asabee, has waded into the controversial debate about the National Cathedral.



According to Asabee, persons leading the charge to construct the National Cathedral should put it on hold, for the nation to refocus their attention on reviving the economy.



“If it were left with me alone, I would suggest that the pastors and committee responsible for the construction of the National Cathedral put it on hold.



"They should be a bit patient with the project for us to focus our attention on those struggling.



"Let’s restore the economic and hunger issues and then come back to the cathedral”, Mr. Asamoah Boateng said in Twi.



The former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) in an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show disclosed that, he has contributed to the building the National Cathedral.



While stating that he will sing in the Cathedral when it’s completed, he indicated that when it comes to the Cathedral, it’s an issue of when so let’s re-strategize.



The subject of National Cathedral has become controversial with some Ghanaians opposing the initiative proposed by President Akufo-Addo.



Those opposing believe that a cathedral should not be a priority when citizens are facing high poverty and inflation rates and at the same time dying from floods.



But the President has said the inter-denominational Cathedral expected to contain 5,000 people is a pledge he made to God in the run-up to the 2016 election.



The former SIGA boss made these comments while discussing his political ambitions of being a National Chairman for the NPP.



According to Asabee, he’s coming on board with a different style and character that can withstand the pressures of the extra-ordinary times to help the NPP ‘break the eight’.