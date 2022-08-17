'Let’s rally around a common goal to develop Western Region' - Nana Toku

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Western Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Kwame Toku has charged his colleague politicians to come together as one family to develop the Western Region.



Speaking exclusively to the newsmen in the region, Nana Toku attributed the lack of development in the Region to the fact that politicians in the area see themselves as enemies and fight each other unnecessarily to the detriment of the growth and social development of the indigenes in and outside the Region.



“The Western Region can only development and see total transformation if politicians in the region uphold the principle of true love for the western region which will translate into development, orderliness, and togetherness with respect. If these things are at work both the NPP and the NDC will work towards the developmental agenda of this region without thinking about their party going to opposition. After all, staying in opposition is not a curse if you have the people at heart,” Nana Toku lamented.



Politicians, he said must be worried about the wonton retrogression of the western region and the fact that there is not a single goal that the whole region can rally around.



That according to him is the biggest problem in the western region.



“We are heavily divided on all fronts, how then can we grow and develop,” he asked.



The unopposed Regional Chairman, Nana Toku intimated that when his bid is finally confirmed and the NDC wins political power and forms government in 2024, he would organize quarterly meetings with key NPP gurus and major stakeholders in the region to plan and work toward the developmental agenda of the region.



“I would want us to meet quarterly, have dinner and discuss major issues confronting our dear region. Find a level ground and think through the best way we can push this region forward," he emphasised.