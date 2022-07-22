Let’s raise boys to appreciate girls and women

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Miriam R. Iddrisu, a Social Development and Gender Consultant, has advised families to raise boys to appreciate and respect girls and women.



She said it was important for boys to be trained to appreciate that girls and women were equal partners, had potentials, rights and entitlements to support their growth.



Dr Iddrisu gave the advise during a youth engagement to solicit input to update the National Operational Monitoring and Evaluation Plan to End Child Marriage for 2022- 2023.



The engagement was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund( UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund.



The participants were drawn from the Northern, Central, Eastern and Greater Accra regions together with some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) involved with issues of children and the youth.



The National Operational, Monitoring and Evaluation Plan (2020 2021) is part of the Ghana National Strategic Framework to End Child Marriage 2017-2026 developed by the Domestic Violence Secretariat of the Gender Ministry in consultation with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government and partners.



The overarching goal of the Operational Plan is to have a society without child marriage by 2030.



The framework seeks to provide an integrated vision and clear direction to all sectors at various levels involved with prevention and response efforts at addressing child marriage



It sets out clear national goals, objectives, strategies and key interventions across different sectors that will lead to the gradual elimination of the practice.



The Operational plan is a two year document implemented and reviewed at the end of the two years to meet current trends of child marriage practices.



Dr Iddrisu noted that there were no cultural norms that limited, promoted and helped boys to grow to be responsible fathers and husbands.



“ For most of them if they are not lucky to have a good father, an abusive one who does not value women would be the first role models for boys,” she said.



The Social Development and Gender Consultant urged boys and men not to be threatened by the potentials and successes of girls and women, rather support them to take up leadership roles in society.



“... It must be complementary. do not limit or bring a woman down because she is a woman, ” she said.



Dr Iddrisu said culture and society burdened girls and women, many, in the bid to conform had hindered the accomplishment of their aspirations.



The Social Development and Gender Consultant called on girls and women to be bold to take up leadership roles in society as “intelligence and leadership is not a man.”



Dr Iddrisu said the achievements of the Operational Plan since its implementation included the re-entry of 4035 girls into schools after childbirth in 2021, continuous engagement and sensitisation of adolescents on their roles as ambassadors against child marriage.



She added that there had been an establishment of a Child Marriage Information Portal for information sharing as well as the establishment of an Orange Support Centre for reporting management of cases.



NORSAAC is a gender based advocacy organisation working to promote the equality of women in Ghana.