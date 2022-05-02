Let’s protect incumbent MPs and annex more from NDC – Annoh-Dompreh urges NPP delegates

Politics of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Nsawam Adogyiri Frank Annoh-Dompreh has acknowledged that there is the need to protect incumbent lawmakers while annexing more seats from the National Democratic Congress(NDC)



He was speaking to delegates in his constituency when he made this known to them.



“Today parliament has become very hot because we didn’t properly put things in order hence there were skirt and blouse voting in some constituencies but I want to say this in honour of God that from A-Z ,from Asuogyaman to Zebila in this country, polling station executives have realized that we have to protect the MPs. Some constituencies like Asuogyaman, Ayensuano that we lost, because for a long time in our body politics if you win the majority in parliament, the presidency becomes a bonus”.



The Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament reminded his constituents of the need to reward him with their votes in the Constituency elections that went on and promised that he will never neglect them.



“I have visited and spoken to you very well. I have not disappointed you. You must therefore reward me today. This is no joking. Because you voted for me I have been elevated as the youngest Majority Chief Whip in Parliament. I will use this position to facilitate the development of this constituency, Construct ,roads , Astro turf, asphaltic overlays etc. I want 10/10. Oda MP had 10/10, all the constituencies in Ashanti Region had 10/10 so Nsawam Adoagyiri must also vote 10/10."



He expressed his optimism in the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becoming the next President of Ghana.



“By the grace of the almighty Allah, Dr. Bawumia will be the next President of Ghana. The NDC are very wild this time, we don’t have any fight with them nor do we have a fight with John Mahama, in fact, we respect John Mahama and we will continue to respect him but you were once an MP, Deputy Minister, minister, vice president and a president why, does Ghana belong to your father? You have done your part step down,” he said.