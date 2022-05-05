Let’s promote religious tolerance - NPP man calls as he donates bull to Muslims in Gomoa East

Regional News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) known for his commitment and dedication to the elephant family, Richard Panford has called for religious tolerance and coexistence among religious bodies.



The respected member of the NPP believes religious tolerance can help Ghanaians live in peace and harmony with each other irrespective of their religious beliefs.



He said this when he donated a bull to Gomoa East Muslim Delegates as a kind gesture as they bring to an end their holy sacrament.



He emphasized that Ghana as a nation is where we are when it comes to peace, because of the impact of Islam.



He was hopeful that every prayer done by our Muslim family will be fruitful and move Ghana beyond aid as Ghanaians have been sensitized by the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He again called on all stakeholders in the constituency to seek the unity we are all desiring for.



To him, in unity there is strength and as a party that wants to break the 8-jinx, it would be important for them to bury their differences and work together towards a victory in 2024.



Mr. Panford noted that the ruling government has put in place measures to ensure stability, cohesion, and peace among Ghanaians hence the need to guard it against any evil machinations that want the country to go back to the dark days.



He further pledged to support the party in maintaining power to continue to ensure that the foundation built by the party is not thwarted by the incompetent NDC party.



“I want to use this medium to wish all Muslim Delegates a fruitful celebration, and end to Ramadan.”



