Let’s promote peace within NDC by solving internal wranglings ahead of 2024 elections - Alfred Allotey

Politics of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: Nii Addotey, Contributor

The constituency organiser for Ablekuma South of the National Democratic Congress, Alfred Nii Addotey Allotey has called on party members to ensure it addresses all of its internal wranglings to promote peace and togetherness.



In a New Year message to usher in 2023 via Facebook, Alfred Allotey urged NDC members to work towards ensuring the party regains victory in the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the current economic crisis in the country has left many no choice but to bring the NDC back to power. This, he added, will not be achieved by wishful thinking but through hard work and dedication among party members.



“Over the last 7 years, the current New Patriotic Party government have showed us that it was morbid lust for money and power and their selfish desire to destroy this beautiful country of ours. The only achievement of this government is that they have been able to reverse Ghana's development and progress,” Allotey wrote.



“There hasn't been anytime worse than the present state of Mass unemployment, hunger and mismanagement of our resources. Let's never give up but rather put our arsenals together in supporting John Dramani Mahama to rescue Ghana,” he added.



Alfred Allotey however charged the leadership of the party to remain fortified for victory in the 2024 elections.