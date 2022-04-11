Let’s promote global peace—COA-GPM

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: GNA

Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission (COA-GPM), has charged global leadership to channel more resources towards peace building to enhance human development worldwide.



He said huge sums of monies spent on wars could be used to eradicate poverty and improve lives, and called for a change in the narrative.



Prof. Duncan was speaking at the fourth public lecture and launch of a five-year strategic plan by the Centre, targeted at ensuring a peaceful world.



The lecture, themed: “Targeting leadership across the globe to achieve global peace,” attracted thousands of participants, notably, traditional rulers, diplomats, political and religious leaders, professors from various universities, personnel from security services, and students.



Prof Duncan said wars continued to rob the world of the joy of why man was created and said it was time practical steps were taken by world leaders to end ethnic, political, and social injustices, religious intolerance, terrorism, dictatorship, poverty, greed, corruption, immorality and disease, which was the vision of the Centre.



He said the Centre would form peace associations worldwide to work closely with an International Movement for Peace (IMFP) to foster peace and reconciliation in the world.



Prof Duncan was optimistic that engagements with world leaders and implementation of the Centre’s strategic action plans would make the world peaceful and prevent a third world war.



He said it was necessary for all to appreciate and acknowledge the importance of man on earth and desist from acts that destroyed the creation of God.



Prof Duncan appealed to the Russia-Ukraine leadership to let go all grievances to end the war in the interest of peace in the world.



"Let's stop the bloodshed, displacement of souls..., properties and economies" he added.



The Founder of COA-GPM appealed to organisations, individuals and philanthropists to commit resources to the COA-GPM Fund to help advance the global peace agenda.



Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, commended COA-GPM for the commitment towards finding solutions to challenges affecting global peace.



She said peace must start from homes and stated the commitment of the Regional Coordinating Council to the global peace project.



COA-GPM is a non-governmental, non-sectoral and non-religious organisation founded in 1998 to "bring peace to the world."