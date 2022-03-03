Let’s preserve institutional memories – Bagbin

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Governance institutions in developing countries must prioritise the preservation of institutional experiences and memories, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has advocated.



This, he said, was necessary for continuity while ensuring that people have access to accurate historical facts and data.



The Speaker made this remark during a courtesy call on him by a delegation from the Sierra Leonean Parliamentary Service Commission led by Mr Hassan Abdul Sesay, opposition whip for the Sierra Leonean parliament.



The delegation is in Ghana, among other things, to interact with their counterparts, learn best practices and exchange ideas.



The team is hoping to use this visit to create a platform for networking between the parliaments of both countries.



Mr Bagbin, in welcoming the delegation, called for the promotion of similar exchange visits among parliamentary commissions and services across the continent.



He said there is the need for the major stakeholders of the legislature in Ghana to commence discussions around establishing a Council modelled around the Council of State to advise and guide the Speaker and members of parliament to effectively discharge their duties.



The leader of the Sierra Leonean delegation, Hassan Abdul Sesay, commended Mr Bagbin for his leadership.



He said Ghana has a lot of democratic credentials to share, particularly in building strong and independent institutions.



Cardinal among the reasons for their visit, he said, was to learn the various schemes and legislations put in place to determine the conditions of service of members retiring from parliament.