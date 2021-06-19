Let’s ponder over the difficulties of being in opposition - MP cautions NPP

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has advised the New Patriotic Party to tread cautiously in their quest to break the 8-year cycle



The legislator and former Deputy Agric Minister said party supporters and leaders must look at the opportunities available to them either in government or being in opposition for 8 years.



He stated in a post on his Facebook page that these scenarios should be something that must occupy the minds of party supporters and leaders.



He added that the party supporters must be mindful of the difficulties the party might go through in opposition for 8 years and ponder over it.



He wrote: “Carefully look at the opportunities in your party staying in power beyond 8 years and the difficulties you will go through if your party goes into opposition for 8 years. The above should occupy the minds of all the rank and file of the elephant party. Let’s ponder over it”.