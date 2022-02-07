Let’s occupy Parliament 10 February until government drops E-Levy – NDC to Ghanaians

Politics of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Youth Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has called on all Ghanaians to take part in the upcoming demonstration 'Y3n Tua' on Thursday, February 10, 2022, against the passage of the E-Levy.



The youth leader wants all well-meaning Ghanaians to join the NDC to occupy Parliament until the government drops the decision to pass the E-Levy bill.



According to him, Ghanaians are overwhelmed with the numerous taxes of the Akufo-Addo-led administration, hence the need to reject extra taxes.



The NDC is joining forces with the Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Ghana made up of ASEPA, Justice for All, Coalition of Concerned University Students, and others to stage a demonstration against the controversial E-Levy.



Mr. Opare Addo speaking at a press conference further added that the current UTAG strike action is a disgrace to the country and must be fixed immediately because students have been affected.