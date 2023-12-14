Let's not rush lithium deal – GCPP, PPP to government

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In a joint warning, the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) have urged the government to exercise caution in finalising the lithium mining deal in the country.



Expressing apprehension about the expeditious nature of the agreement with Australian company Atlantic Lithium and its subsidiary Barari DV in Ghana, the parties underscored the importance of thorough consideration.



During their appearance on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom, hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of the PPP, voiced reservations about the current stage of the deal.



He questioned the wisdom of adopting a similar approach to other resources like gold, manganese, and bauxite, asserting that these resources have failed to bring about the anticipated transformation in the country.



Mr. Owusu urged Ghanaians to critically assess the impact of resource mining in various regions, highlighting that despite the extraction of valuable resources, some areas still lack essential amenities like portable water.



Meanwhile, Citizen Ato Dadzie, the General Secretary of the GCPP, advocated a more deliberate approach, suggesting that the country should establish specific timelines to negotiate a more favourable deal benefiting all Ghanaians.



He expressed concerns that rushing the agreement might primarily serve the interests of a few individuals rather than the broader population.



Both political parties called on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to engage in more extensive consultations with Ghanaians to ensure transparency and align the deal with the collective interests of the country.