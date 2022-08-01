Let’s not propagate lies about our own people - Nii Kojo Mensah rebuts

Regional News of Monday, 1 August 2022

The Chief Linguist of the Nungua area, Nii Kojo Mensah has issued a rebuttal to certain assertions made about the office of the Gborbu Wulomo and the role of the Borketey Lawe in Nungua.



This comes on the back of social media commentary which sought to depict that the Borketey Lawer was the founder of the Nungua state, leader of the Ga Dangme group, and ‘Shitse’ of the Ga Dangme state.



But a rejoinder issued by the Chief Linguist of the Nungua area, Nii Kojo Mensah dispelled the assertions and offered further clarity and historical insight on the aforementioned roles.



He also called on Ga people to remain united to foster development instead of being divided for selfish, narrow, or parochial interests.



“They referenced M.J Field’s ‘Religion and Medicine of the Ga People’ to suggest that Borketey Lawer was the first priest and ruler of the town Nungua and that that was affirmed by Thomas Laryea from Sanshie in the Crowther report.



“They also referenced M.J. Field’s second book written in 1940 titled “Social Organization of the Ga people” and cited page 122 that Odai Koto and his people were Akwamu refugees who came to seek refuge with Numo Borketey Lawe after the defeat and breakup of the Akwamu Kingdom,” portions of the rejoinder said.



“On the assertion by the descendants of Borketey Lawe that he was the founder of the Nungua state and leader of Ga Dangme, I wish to state that that is absolutely false. Looking at what Margaret Field said on page 122 of ‘The Social Organisation of the Ga People’ about the Sanshie people clearly shows that Borketey Lawe was not the founder of Nungua since the Sanshie were on the land before the people of Amanfa arrived,” it further explained.



In conclusion, Chief Linguist of the Nungua area, Nii Kojo Mensah called on the Ga people to foster unity and work together instead of dividing themselves for selfish, narrow, or parochial interests.



“It is our view that the Ga people should come together and work for progress to face the challenges of this era and beyond but not stand in the middle of a journey to divide ourselves for selfish and narrow or parochial interests.



The Ga people are known to be ‘hardy and brave, yet born peaceful’ and when united our strength shall grow and be more prosperous. Let us, therefore, stay focused and look into the future with hope and stop this propagation of lies,” the statement noted.



