'Let's not pretend; insecurity is high in Ghana' - NDC MP

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tain Constituency and Member of the Communications Committee in Parliament, Mr. Sulemana Adama says insecurity in Ghana now is very high hence the need for the involvement of soldiers in the protection of Civilians including the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin.



According to him, a number of civilians holding bigger positions in the country now have soldiers as part of their security because they do not feel safe with only the police guarding them.



He was reacting to the brouhaha concerning the withdrawal of soldiers from the Speakers’ Security.



The Military High Command of Ghana stripped the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin of his military bodyguards.



The guards according to a letter issued by the Ghana Armed Forces were assigned to the Speaker without the proper procedure.



The Ghana Armed Forces further indicated in the letter that the right procedures will now be initiated to assign new military bodyguards.



Reacting to this, the Minority caucus said the removal of the soldiers is an attempt to ‘gag’ the Speaker.



But the Majority Causes made it clear that Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin has been provided with the maximum security such that none of the previous speakers had a half of it.



The Majority Caucus also said using soldiers as Speaker’s security has not been a regular feature in Parliamentary Security considerations.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Sulemana Adama pointed that aside the President and the Vice President, the EC Chair, Mrs Jean Mensa and the Attorney General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame also had soldiers in their security.



When questioned if it was appropriate to have soldiers in their security, he asked why soldiers have been added to the security of the aforementioned and not just the police.



Although he respects the work of the police, Mr Sulemana Adama said having soldiers on board makes the security fortified.



“Have you seen soldiers provide security for EC Chairpersons since 1992 before? Have you also seen soldiers guard an Attorney General Since 1992 before? We have a litany of people that for the first time in the history of Ghana soldiers are providing security for,” he said.