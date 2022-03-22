Let's not politicise the health of our people - Dr. Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged leaders to prioritise the health of the people before politics.



According to him, a disease will not attack one based on political colours hence the need not to be divided when discussing health issues.



"Never again should we be seen allowing ourselves to be divided by politics when discussing our health, the health of our people. After all, when the snake is about to bite you, it does not ask you if you're NPP or NDC before it bites you so let's not play politics with the health of our people"



The Veep made the comment on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Nyagbo Sroe within the Afadzato South District of the Volta region where he jointly commissioned Zipline operation centres in Volta and Oti Regions.



His comment follows critics who were against Zipline operation when the government first announced it in the country about three years ago.



He said "When I look at the tremendous success within the three years of the operation of Zipline, I can only thank God for the sight and the bold decision to move forward with this project. I am sure that, the sceptics have now come to test with the benefit of this project. Initially, they couldn't see the vision but now I am sure that they understand the benefit of this project"



Zipline covers 147 out of the 275 districts in the country, it has operation centres in 13 regions and has delivered over 1.7 million medical commodities including blood, COVID-19 vaccines, and other essential drugs to rural and hard to reach communities.