Let’s not downplay relevance of the June 4 Uprising – Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: GNA

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has underscored the need for Ghanaians to cherish and annually mark the June 4 Uprising.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle Klottey, said June 4 was a very important part of the history of the country which must be celebrated by all irrespective of their political affiliations as it marked the turning point in Ghana’s political space.



She said this in an interview with the Media on the sidelines of a photo exhibition and theatre performance organised by the Jerry John Rawlings Foundation to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the June 4 Uprising in Accra.



It was held on the theme: “Recounting Our History Through The Creative Arts.”



The Armed Forces Revolution Council (AFRC), led by Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, on June 4, 1979, ousted General Fred Akuffo and his government and seized political power.



The Uprising, according to the AFRC, arose out of corruption, bad governance, and frustration among the general public.



Justifying the relevance of the uprising, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings, the first child of late former President Rawlings, said Ghana’s enviable democratic credentials was no mean feat and did not happen by chance.



She noted that the successes of the current Republic could largely be attributed to the great foundation laid by the leaders who staged the June 4 Uprising, adding that Ghanaians must not downplay the relevance of the day.



She explained that celebrating the day would also enable the young generation to understand the man Rawlings and the people he worked with and what they did in that time which eventually gave birth to the fourth republic.



“So, today if we are celebrating the longest republic in our history, we must understand and appreciate all the reasons that led us to that point, and recognise all those who contributed to achieve this longest republic. It didn’t happen by chance.



“If today, Ghana has become the oasis in the sub-region where many countries in West Africa have witnessed coup d’état, but Ghana still has an enduring republic, we must recognise that someone did something good for us and that is why it is enduring because democracy is not by accident and having a constitutional rule is not by accident,” she said.



She urged the government to bridge the gap between it and the ordinary Ghanaian, reduce corruption and be guided by history.



Mr Fritz Baffour, a former MP for Ablekuma South and a leading member of the NDC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said June 4 was necessary to bring comfort to the ordinary Ghanaian.



“June 4 is about probity, accountability and social justice,” he said, adding, “The country was sliding down a certain path and there was a corrective measure made. And that corrective measure had got to be repeated so many times and we have to use June 4 as the hallmark of those corrective measures.



“And that is the reason why we should always commemorate June 4 as long as this country remains as a nation.”



He said the government should therefore recognise that they were there for the people and prioritise the welfare of the ordinary Ghanaian.