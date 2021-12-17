Let’s not be personal and petty – EFL convener warns Okatayie Afrifa

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Abeiku Adams, a leading member of pressure group, Economic Fighters League (EFL), has stung Okatakyie Afrifa of the #FixTheCountry group over his assertion that EFL wanted to leverage on the popularity of the #FixTheCountry to enhance its status.



Abeiku Adams dismissed the allegations against his group and called out Okatakyie Afrifa for peddling falsehood.



In Okatakyie Afrifa’s account of events in the #FixTheCountry demonstration in the Western Regional capital of Sekond-Takoradi, he among other things stated that Ernesto Yeboah of the EFL draped in an outfit that promoted the ideals of his group and not that of #FixTheCountry.



While expressing admiration for Afrifa’s dexterity in the Twi language, he berated him for twisting facts and being emotional about issues.



“I listened to Okatakyie Africa yesterday on JoyNews when someone sent me the link. He is a good Orator in his native tongue and it's one thing I admire about him. I wish I could speak like that. But integrity means everything to me so much that I am me totally incapable of making up stories about even my sworn enemies. I would want to beat you to the game without humiliating you.



“He said Ernesto Yeboah wanted to project his group over FTC. I LAUGHED. That was the man who came for demonstrations in V8 and entourage of macho men to carry him when he was tired OR getting enveloped by the crowd.



“Both in Accra and Takoradi IT TOOK ME PERSONALLY TO KEEP LOOKING FOR ERNESTO TO DRAG UNTO THE PLATFORMS WHERE THEY WERE GIVING SPEECHES.



“He also talked of Ernesto coming with T-Shirts with his image. I am daring him to produce one such shirt as evidence and I will not grow my beard again. It is the NKRUMAH he purports to love that he is complaining about now?



“Listening to Okatakyie, it became so clear how insecure he was all along. I wish someone could ask him why he ANGRILY LEFT PARLIAMENT DURING THE #DropThatBudget demo.



“You see, if we all keep quiet we will be fine and repair the breaches. But if we keep talking RUBBISH we will start publishing things and all the PSYCHOLOGICAL PROFILES WE BUILT on people.



“The Fighters are not disappointed loyalists of some political party out to make even with their former benefactors. Don't let's get personal and petty,” he shared on Facebook.



The two pressure groups which claim to advance the interest of the average Ghanaian have been at each other’s throat this week after the EFL held a press conference to announce its breakaway from #FixTheCountry.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, December 12, 2021, Ernesto Yeboah said the decision to withdraw from the group came as a painful one but was necessary.



“…We are ready to partner any organization or groups or work with individuals only and only if our objectives will not be betrayed. Individuals who intend to have actually construed FixTheCountry has yet another political cash cow like we have seen in the past must rethink. FixTheCountry belong to the people of Ghana, especially the youth and we will make it remain as such. Sadly, the FixTheCountry convener platform no longer offer the conducive environment for honest and credible mobilization.



“The selfish interest of some appears to be driving the movement to what we feared the most, namely, that the hard work of the numerous activists will be cultivated to the benefit of certain partisan political forces or interests,” he added.



He further noted that “our independent thought is gradually being replaced with remotely controlled thinking, and accountability levels are falling worryingly.”



Reacting to the exit, lead Convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has described the decision of the EFL to no longer work with #FixTheCountry as really sad and painful, maintaining that #FixTheCountry is committed to nonpartisan mobilisation.



