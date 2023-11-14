Let's not allow flames of ethnicity and religion to consume us – NDC MP

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South has asked Ghanaians to take the admonition given by the former United Nations Envoy to West Africa and the Sahel Region, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, on religion and ethnicity seriously.



Dr. Apaak believes the call is coming at a crucial time when the country is preparing for the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of the divisive, religious, and ethnic sentiments emerging ahead of the 2024 general election.



“The commitment to the betterment of our country is a collective responsibility and must transcend political, religious, and ethnic boundaries.



“Unfortunately, we are seeing some divisive tendencies in our society, and we must all be careful about them, especially when we have elections in 2024. When it comes to election year, all our demons come out,” he said.



He made the remarks while speaking at Star Ghana’s Forum on “Empowering Citizens and Enriching Nation-Building”, at the British Council, in Accra on Friday.



He posted that the process of electing our leaders must transcend religious and ethnic considerations.



“So please let us focus on messages when we are choosing our leaders in this country,” he emphasised.



The former UN Envoy has criticized Ghana’s recent decline in corruption perception and World Press Freedom ratings, stating that these issues hinder the country’s full utilization of democracy.



He suggested that Ghana should address these issues by establishing an open dialogue platform for citizens to actively participate in governance, allowing them to express their concerns, aspirations, ideas, and feelings about governance.



In a tweet, Dr. Clement Apaak praised the famous diplomat.



He stated that we must heed his counsel to avoid being devoured by religious and ethnic fires.



He noted that Ghana must go beyond these boundaries to promote peace and diversity.



He urged Ghanaians to reject anyone who is divisive and tries to campaign using religion and ethnicity.



“Let those who have ears listen to Dr. Ibin Chambas before it’s too late. Religious and Ethnic flames will consume us if we don’t put off the flying sparks now. We have always lived in peace and harmony despite our religious and ethnic diversity. Reject divisive characters!”